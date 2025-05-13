Malton's modern history museum Eden Camp announces Back to the 1940s weekend

Eden Camp, the modern history museum in Malton, has announced the return of its hugely popular Back to the 1940s weekend.

Taking place on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12, the immersive two-day event invites visitors of all ages to step back in time and experience the spirit, sights, and sounds of wartime Britain.

Set within 22 original prisoner of war huts, the event promises a packed programme of live entertainment, interactive displays, vintage shopping, and themed activities.

With entertainment from big bands to wartime ballads, the weekend will celebrate the resilience, humour, and community spirit that defined the 1940s.

Highlights include:

- live Entertainment in the Heritage Hall and Garrison Bar from acclaimed vintage performers such as The Bluebird Belles, Claire Louise, Don Gentile, Hep to the Jive, Karen King, and Kyle Evens as George Formby

- a 1940s Evening Dance on Saturday night - included with Saturday and weekend tickets.

- photo opportunities with themed backdrops and props, perfect for sharing on social media using #EdenCamp1940s

- vintage shopping featuring handpicked stalls of classic clothing and collectibles

- return of the much-loved Yorkshire Bus Bar, offering a selection of locally-brewed beers, spirits, and gins

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “This event is all about bringing history to life.

"It’s not about looking at the past - it’s about experiencing it.

"It’s a chance for families, enthusiasts and first-time visitors to connect with each other and an important time in British history in a truly memorable way.”

To make attending even easier, a shuttle bus service from Pickering to Eden Camp will run on Saturday October 11, in partnership with Pickering CIC who are supporting the event, with return journeys available after the 1940s Evening Dance.

Shuttle tickets are £5 per person for a return and must be booked in advance.

Mike Potter, Chair of the CIC, said “In the year that we celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day, this is a fantastic opportunity for Pickering to join with Eden Camp to create an event where everyone can enjoy looking back to a defining period in the history of our nation, and perhaps even breaking out those vintage outfits.”

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/back-to-the-1940s/ for more.