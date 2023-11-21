Malton's Wesley Centre launches time capsule project with Ryedale primary schools

To mark the restoration of Malton’s Wesley Centre - a Grade II* building of historic importance – the Yorkshire market town’s schoolchildren buried a Time Capsule on Monday November 20.

Photo shows: Settrington All Saint’s Primary School: Lily Allen, 8,; Harry Allen, 10; Digby Crockett, 10; and Mayor Councillor Ian Conlin, with Paul Emberley – Trustee and Wesley Centre Development Lead. Photo credit: Guzelian Photography.

The transformation of the Methodist church at the heart of Malton will see it open next spring as a state-of-the-art community hub, featuring a 600-seat auditorium. It will be largest such space in Ryedale.

The Malton Welsey Centre encouraged the children of Malton, Norton and Ryedale to take part.

The time capsule project aims to capture the essence of our present time by inviting school children to contribute letters, drawings, and objects that encapsulate their thoughts, dreams, and hopes for the future.

Work continues to transform the Wesley Centre into a state-of-the-art community centre complete with a 600-seat auditorium.

The objects will be sealed and preserved for one hundred years, to be opened by the children of Malton in the future.

Paul Emberley, trustee, and Wesley Centre development lead, said: “Whilst working on the restoration of the Wesley Centre, the architects and builders found historic artefacts embedded in floorboards and walls, including a 1902 opera programme.

"This sparked an idea to engage with the local primary school children to take part in a time capsule project.”

The iconic Malton building was twice put up for sale in the last century and was at risk of permanent closure or demolition after suffering significant structural issues.

The 1811 Grade II* listed Wesley Centre, in Malton, North Yorkshire, is the oldest of four surviving churches designed by William Jenkins who worked with the founder of Methodism, John Wesley.

Mr Emberley said: “It’s very special that local schoolchildren explored what items and ideas encapsulate the times we live in for the time capsule, and what they want to pass on for the future.

"Just as with the Wesley Centre, it’s important to preserve what matters, while looking to the future.”

The community hub will feature a new entrance lobby, new facilities for the disabled, a concert and events box office, and community café.

Mr Emberley said: “This sympathetic renovation will preserve what makes this historic building special, while making it of use for our community now, and for the future.

Settrington All Saint’s primary school pupils prepare to bury the time capsule at the Wesley Centre, Malton.

"It will be a vibrant centre for classical music, the arts, and for community recreational use, adding value to those who live and work in Malton, and bringing vital footfall to our market town.”

The Wesley Centre provided a specially designed container to ensure the safe preservation of the contributed items, which includes a copy of that day’s Malton Gazette and Yorkshire Post.

Mr Emberley said: “This time capsule project is driven by a shared vision of preserving local history and fostering a sense of curiosity in future generations.

"Through their contributions, children had the opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on the community, ensuring that their voices and perspectives are heard by those who will inhabit the world a century from now.”

The ceremonial sealing event was held on November 20 at the Wesley Centre with representatives from the participating schools, alongside community leaders and local dignitaries, to witness the sealing of the time capsule.

The capsule is registered with the International Time Capsule Society.