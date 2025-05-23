Man arrested after violent altercation at Scarborough bar

Police have appealed for anyone with more information to come forwards

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred at a bar on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

The incident happened between roughly 10.30pm and 11pm on March 22 2025, inside The Waterhouse.

It involved a violent altercation between a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, and resulted in the arrest of the man.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Further information about the incident has recently come to light, and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1781 Emily Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Please quote reference 12250051136 when passing on information.”