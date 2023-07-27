News you can trust since 1882
Man assaulted during N-Dubz concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and information in relation to an assault that occurred during a music concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

The incident occurred on Thursday July 20 at the N-Dubz concert.

A 29-year-old man who was sat in the white block seating area was assaulted, potentially with a sharp object.

It happened during the interval between the warmup and the main act.

The man was assaulted during the concert at Scarborough Open Air TheatreThe man was assaulted during the concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
The victim suffered minor injuries which were treated at the medical bay.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s.

He may have visited the concert accompanied by a woman.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Callum Mo.

Alternatively information may be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230135308 when passing information.

