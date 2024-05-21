Man denies assaulting woman whose body was pulled from the River Derwent in Malton
Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (May 21) when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assaulting Lisa Welford, occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm.Mr Morgan, from Malton, is also accused of murdering Ms Welford, 49, whose body was found in the River Derwent just before midnight on April 24.
He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to this charge.The prosecution alleges that Mr Morgan, of Chandlers Wharf, Castlegate, twice assaulted Ms Welford, causing actual bodily harm, in February.
The alleged GBH offence is said to have occurred in March.A trial date has been scheduled for October 21.
Mr Morgan was remanded in custody.
