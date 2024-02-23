Man from Grosmont, near Whitby, awarded Medal of Honour for services to military of Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Betoin has spent the past year living and working in the city of Kharkiv in what was been a “very difficult 2024 so far” with more than 100 apartment buildings damaged or destroyed, with many people killed or injured.

He said: “Recently and much to my great surprise, in a small ceremony, I was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Commander of the 14th Mechanized Brigade, for services to the military of Ukraine.

"It is a rare and great honour for foreign civilians to receive it and is indeed a great personal honour for me.

Grosmont's Michael Betoin with his medal of honour.

"I also received a much-revered Regimental flag.

"Although, after two years of fundraising and over 2,500 hours of unpaid volunteer work, as well as one year in the war zone, I would like to think I have earned it.

"I am currently sourcing and arranging supplies for a number of British, French and Canadian soldiers, as well as Ukrainian soldiers of course.”

Mr Betoin said when he arrived in Kharkiv, aid donations had slowed to almost zero, for him, the Turbota charity and Ukraine as a whole.

"Our last aid donations were used in December for 1000 mother and baby/children boxes that we delivered across the war zone area.

"This year so far, we have managed about 40,” he said.

"With the absence of aid donations, we took the decision last year to focus our attention on non-lethal military supplies, ie health, welfare and safety; food, medical, clothing, communications and camouflage protection.”

Mr Betoin’s friend and loyal Ukraine supporter, Frank Doyle, was actively working to provide donations from his shop on Whitby’s Silver Street.

Along with other private British and American donations, he is receiving “a steady trickle of money” paying for a wide variety of items – food, clothing and supplies for soldiers, food for elderly people, food, drinks, kitchen and bathroom supplies for volunteers and a £150 electricity bill at the hub where he is based. He said 100% of donations goes quickly to those who need it.

"There are also diesel, vehicle maintenance and other costs.”

He has also endured more than 20 near missile misses, 300m or less, the nearest being at a hotel around the corner from his apartment.

"So far I have been very lucky,” he said.

"Being less than one mile from the centre, we are regularly targeted here.”

But he admits the physical and mental pressures of being in a war zone were taking their toll.

“We are often exhausted and chronic anxiety is often palpable among the volunteers,” he said.

"But we are a close-knit family and we will continue to do our best.

"Without American military supplies though, especially ammunition, the situation is deteriorating day by day.

"We are weary and we know we are on the backfoot and facing another possible all-out attack.