Michael Betoin has arrived back in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a gruelling 2,400-mile trip through blizzards and down terrible roads, tracks around blown-up bridges and no road signs - removed to confuse Russians.

"But I am here,” he said, “and can heave a huge sigh of relief that it is 'mission accomplished'

"I delivered the donated minibus and all the aid in perfect condition and the Turbota charity [an international volunteer organisation] are very happy and very grateful.”

Humanitarian aid in the minibus offered to people of Ukraine.

The load included more than 300 items of baby food, 10,000 hygienic wipes, baby supplies, baby and children winter clothes, medicines, first aid kits, blankets, stoves with more than 100 gas bottles, torches, lighters, batteries, sleeping bags ,duvets, cuddly toys and more.

He had returned to the UK in October to apply for a Visa which would allow him to stay indefinitely to work with Turbota, for which he is the UK aid manager.

Whitby Sixth Form donated a huge box and Ivor Greer at Universal Garage at Whitby donated £700 of spare parts for the minibus to take to Ukraine – including an extra spare wheel.

Ukrainian people show their gratitude for the supplies delivered by Grosmont's Michael Betoin.

"And of course, the army of people who donated time, money and items that make us a proud Yorkshire community for Ukraine,” said Michael.

"Our total raised was more than £16,000, a credit to all involved under the current circumstances.”

He said there is plenty of food in the stores in Kharkiv, in north east Ukraine – close to the Russian border – and it is “unseasonably warm”.

There have been a lot of air raid sirens where he is - but no bangs so far.

Michael Betoin (left) with some of the first aid supplies.

"Our Yorkshire minibus is already out working and our supplies are heading out to where they are needed.

"A medic collected our medical supplies and took them to the front lines.”

Most recently, Michael has taken a donated minibus full of urgent aid down to the front lines at Kramatorsk and Bakhmut in the Donbas, with urgent supplies including bedding, sleeping bags, medical supplies, food and hygiene.

He said: “It was a 400km round trip on very difficult roads in snow a lot of the time, so a tough day!

"It is Armageddon down there, everything is destroyed and there are countless tanks and military vehicles littering the roads, as well as civilian buses and cars.

"It is by far the most dangerous mission we have ever done, but it is by far the most needed!”

Michael also paid tribute to dear friend Vi McGrath, whose recent death “left us all deeply shocked and saddened”.

He said: “Vi was church warden at St Matthew's Church in Grosmont and worked tirelessly for Cafe For Ukraine every day.

