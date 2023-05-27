Harry Schofield (right) with friend John Hunter, who was diagnosed with MND.

Harry Schofield, an NHS Physiotherapy Practitioner at the hospital and also a volunteer for the MND Association, kick-started the challenges with the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last Sunday.

He will also take on:

June 10 – Dalby Inferno 50km Ultra challenge

Harry Schofield with his dog Fosse.

July 7 – National Three Peaks 24-hour challenge

August 7 to 13 – run seven miles every day for seven days

September 24 – Berlin marathon

October 7 – Yorkshire 3 Peaks fell run

Harry Schofield and dog Fosse (left); Harry after the Leeds Marathon with family friend John Hunter, who has MND.

November 7 – 24-hour Cleveland Way hike

Harry, 31 said the main reason he is fundraising is for family friend John Hunter.

"He was a well-known figure within the local community, employed as the council caretaker for Staithes, Runswick and Hinderwell,” said Harry.

"Last year, John was diagnosed with MND.

"A man who was running to and from work every day still smashing out times that I can only dream of – even on his easy runs, struck down with MND.

"Motor Neurone Disease is non-discriminative, it attacks the nerves that control movement and leaves the individual ‘locked in’ to a body that can no longer move, swallow, speak or eventually breathe.

“My aim is to raise as much money as possible to support the fight against MND, raise awareness, enabling those suffering from it, as well as their carers, to gain the support they need and to simply show my support to a family friend.”

Harry is also fundraising through cake bakes – a recent cake bake at work raised £327 – a raffle for which he wants some prize donations and a charity football match between Goldsborough FC & Team MND.

The match will be on August 18 with the teams competing for the inaugural John Hunter Challenge Cup, at Hinderwell Sports Club.

He added: “The MND care centre team and the MNDA do amazing work in the fight against a horrible disease.”