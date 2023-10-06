Man from Hinderwell, near Whitby, to take on Three Peaks Challenge in memory of friend

Harry Schofield (right) with friend John Hunter, who sadly lost his fight with MND.

Harry has completed five of his seven challenges in seven months to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease care home at James Cook Hospital and the MND Association, the most recent being the Berlin Marathon.

Harry said: “This weekend is challenge number six where I will be running the Yorkshire Three Peaks with my best friend Pat.

"Unfortunately this will be in memory of John who sadly lost his fight with MND, passing peacefully surrounded by his family after a year-long battle.

"The final challenge of the seven will take place on November 4/5 and is a 24-hour 100km hike along the Cleveland Way.”