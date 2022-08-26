Man from Ugthorpe, near Whitby, lands 1 in 656,000 hand in dominoes drive
The chances of it happening were 1 in 656,000 – but Ugthorpe’s Joe Jefferson picked up this amazing hand of six doubles in a dominoes drive for the village’s Christ Church.
By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:08 am
To see another hand like this would take 20 players, on tables of four and playing 24 rounds per game, playing once a week, 26 years.
If you would like to book a dominoes drive for your charity at the White Hart in Mickleby, contact Bob and Hazel on 01947 840743.