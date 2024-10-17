Man missing from near Pickering now found safe and well, report police
A 69-year-old man who had been missing from Allerston near Pickering for nearly 24 hours has now been found.
North Yorkshire Police had earlier appealed for the public’s help in trying to track down Robert Morley, 69 – but they now report the good news that he has been found safe and well, adding: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”
