Man sentenced to five and a half years in prison after sexually abusing girl in Filey
Daniel Christopher Broadmore, 36, of Somerdale Walk, Bramley, Leeds, was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Friday April 5).
He was found guilty of all four charges relating to the girl, who was aged under 13 years, after he stood trial in January this year.
These included inciting sexual activity; indecent exposure, sexual assault and engage in a sexual act in the presence of a child.
The victim reported the matter to North Yorkshire Police in April 2021 when she was aged in her late teens.
Police Staff Investigator Paul Thompson, from Scarborough CID, said: “The victim has grown up traumatised due to the disturbing level of abuse committed by Broadmore.
“She has suffered a great deal of anguish and anxiety for almost 10 years.
“It has taken a lot of courage from this brave young woman to come forward and relive the trauma of the incidents.
“Firstly, by telling her family. Then the police. And finally, telling a jury in court.
“Seeing Broadmore being convicted and handed a custodial sentence will hopefully provide a measure of closure and comfort, especially knowing her experience could encourage other victims of non-recent abuse to make a report and seek support.”
Seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting child abuse
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response
Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or go to bridgehousesarc.org/
Alternatively contact Victim Support | Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire or call 01609 643100
NSPCC Helplines: * Help for adults concerned about a child – call 0808 800 5000 * Help for children and young people – call Childline on 0800 1111 * Go to nspcc.org.uk/preventing-abuse
Stop it now! – www.stopitnow.org.uk – seek anonymous and confidential help if you or someone you know could be a sexual risk to children