Fire crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Goathland responded to reports of a house fire at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, at 12.40am this morning (October 26).

Crews battled the blaze used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, four x 45mm jets, a ceiling hook, a thermal imaging camera and lighting. One male occupant, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering with suspected smoke inhalation.

North Yorkshire Fire & Resce Service reported that the fire originated in a nearby vehicle in a lean-to and spread to the property. The fire caused 100 per cent fire damage to the entire property.