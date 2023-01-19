Man who "recklessly" shot at seals in Filey on more than 10 occasions has firearm seized

Matt Barnes, co-founder of the Yorkshire Seal Group which seeks to protect and promote positive human-seal interactions along the coastline, saw and documented more than 10 incidents in the seaside town, where the perpetrator recklessly aimed and discharged his firearm just off a public beach at seals that were nearby to his vessel and fishing nets.

Matt said: “We are fortunate in the UK to share our seas with these intelligent, charismatic and globally rare marine mammals and it is simply deplorable for anyone to attempt to injure or kill them for simply eating the fish in their ocean home.

"In March 2021 it became illegal to kill, injure and take a seal in UK waters, yet for some the legislative change doesn’t seem to be sinking in.

A man who aimed his firearm at seals in Filey has had the weapon seized.

"Shooting seals raises serious welfare concerns and could have detrimental repercussions on the reputation of British fishing, it is an unnecessary, archaic and outdated practice which is now illegal.”

Seals face a multitude of other threats in addition to shooting, including entanglement in fishing gear and marine litter, coastal development and disturbance on their breeding and moulting grounds.

The Yorkshire Seal Group, a member of the wider Seal Alliance, urges the public to remain vigilant to incidents such as these and to spread awareness that any attempt to kill, injure or take a seal now has legal implications and consequences in UK waters.

Anyone who witnesses anyone injuring seals should call the police, while you can visit www.yorkshireseals.org to report disturbance events.

Christopher Barker, 45, was travelling at about 25 knots when he turned his boat, cut across the pod of about 10 dolphins and began circling and “chasing” them in an incident which took place in July 2021, York Magistrates’ Court heard.

