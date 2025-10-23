Manager at Eden Camp 'truly honoured' to feature in 'Women in Leadership Top 100'

Collections & Engagement Manager at Eden Camp, Summer O’Brien, has been named one of the Global Publishing Media Group’s Women in Leadership Top 100 for 2026.

Eden Camp, the modern history museum in Malton, is celebrating this week as their Collections and Engagement Manager has been named in the Global Publishing Media Group’s Women in Leadership Top 100 for 2026.

As a young woman thriving in the museum world, Summer O’Brien is on a mission to inspire the next generation to explore, educate, and preserve history for the future. Her passion for storytelling, talks, and education shines through everything she does, highlighting how powerful history can be when shared with energy and heart.

The Women in Leadership award celebrates exceptional female leaders who drive global change and innovation, honouring leaders who break barriers and redefine success.

Summer O’Brien said: “I’m truly honoured to be recognised among so many inspiring women in leadership. Working in the museum sector allows me to share stories that matter and connect people of all ages with our shared history.

"My hope is to show other young people that this industry isn’t just about preserving the past - it’s about shaping the future through education, creativity, and community. I’m incredibly proud to be part of Eden Camp and to help keep history alive for generations to come.”

Last year, Eden Camp was awarded the Best Educational Day Out by the Global 100 Program, providing a benchmark of the very best of the best industry leaders, exemplary teams, and distinguished organisations.

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/ to find out more about Eden Camp.