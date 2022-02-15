Managers of youth hostel at Boggle Hole, near Robin Hood's Bay, finalists in VisitEngland Tourism awards

Peta and Andy Nugent, managers of Boggle Hole Youth Hostel, near Robin Hood's Bay.

Husband and wife team Peta and Andy Nugent, have been recognised for their commitment and dedication to going the extra mile for visitors to YHA Boggle Hole, ensuring that guests had a memorable stay, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said they were very excited about the nomination, describing it as "a huge boost".

“We’re so pleased and excited to be nominated for this amazing award," they said.

Boggle Hole YHA, near Robin Hood's Bay.

"It is such an honour but it as much for us as all our team and YHA as a whole.

"Together we have all worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”

The Tourism Superstar competition, which is organised by national tourist board VisitEngland and supported by The Mirror, recognises the dedication and passion of those working in the tourism industry.

Andy Nugent has transformed beachcombing finds into quirky artwork around the hostel.

Voting closes at midnight on March 22 and the winner will be announced at the end of English Tourism Week on March 26.

Peta, who is the manager of the youth hostel, described Covid as a ‘positive experience’ for their 13-strong team, their ‘one crazy, big family’.

She said: “We have supported each other throughout the pandemic.

"It brought us closer and we’re an even better team for it.

"Together we wanted to prove that you can operate safely yet still deliver a good, fun experience to guests.

"We’ve remained positive throughout, even when we were having personal wobbles or feeling scared.

"At the end of the day, if guests are happy then we are all happy.”

Peta and Andy have managed the iconic 85-bed youth hostel for more than 20 years.

Dedicated beachcombers, the couple can often be seen scouring the rocks and sands for the latest treasures to be washed up by the tide.

The youth hostel is awash with art created from their finds.

The re-opening of YHA Boggle Hole in July 2020, following the easing of restrictions after the first Covid-19 lockdown when tourism businesses were closed to the public, was an opportunity for Peta and Andy’s quirky sense of style and humour to come to the fore.

Hoof prints, rather than footprints, marked out walkways, while pictures of unicorns told people to ‘Whoa there!’ rather than ‘stop!’

Andy added: “During the restrictions, rather than saying to our guests ‘you can’t do that’, we made a point of saying ‘this is what you can do.

"We told our guests of the available options to them, from dining in nearby pubs or grabbing a picnic or takeaway pizza from us and eating it on the beach as the sun set.

"It worked better than we ever imagined.”

James Blake, Chief Executive of YHA (England & Wales) said: “Covid-19 has been an immensely challenging time for us all, financially, physically and emotionally, but it is the passion

and dedication of our wonderful team members like Andy and Peta that has ensured not only our survival but helped many thousands of young people and their families enjoy a break