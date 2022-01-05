Manchester Camerata Orchestra to present a Viennese Gala at Bridlington Spa this Sunday
Manchester Camerata Orchestra is set to perform a Viennese Gala this Sunday (January 9) at Bridlington Spa as part of the Classically Yours programme.
For this special occasion, which will start at 2pm, the orchestra will be joined by East Riding Youth Dance Company and the talented Soprano Sarah Redgwick, who will bring the heady romance of this music to life.
Join the orchestra for the famous Blue Danube Waltz, amongst other Viennese classics, conducted by firm Camerata and East Riding favourite Robert Guy.
A spokesman said: “This event is part of Classically Yours, bringing live music and orchestral events to people across the East Riding, and is a partnership project between East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Orchestras Live.”
Tickets (adults £19, concessions £16, children £6) are available from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258 or via Bridspa.com.
There’s also a two course lunch available at 12:30pm for £16.50 per person and £10 for children under 12 (please book via Bridlington Spa Box Office).