Manchester Camerata Orchestra to present a Viennese Gala at Bridlington Spa this Sunday

Manchester Camerata Orchestra will be joined by East Riding Youth Dance Company and the supremely talented Soprano Sarah Redgwick.

For this special occasion, which will start at 2pm, the orchestra will be joined by East Riding Youth Dance Company and the talented Soprano Sarah Redgwick, who will bring the heady romance of this music to life.

Join the orchestra for the famous Blue Danube Waltz, amongst other Viennese classics, conducted by firm Camerata and East Riding favourite Robert Guy.

A spokesman said: “This event is part of Classically Yours, bringing live music and orchestral events to people across the East Riding, and is a partnership project between East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Orchestras Live.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets (adults £19, concessions £16, children £6) are available from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258 or via Bridspa.com.