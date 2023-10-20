Manchester United support Scarborough charity event to raise money for The Salvation Army
The Strawberry Tea is a popular event where Montrosa raise funds to support a nominated charity, and each year the charity is voted for by residents.
This year they chose The Salvation Army and raised £1501.50.
The Salvation Army is a charity well known to all the residents of Montrosa and the residents appreciate the work the charity does.
Montrosa employs two Ukrainian ladies and the residents are aware of the Sunflower Café situated in the Salvation Army premises on Alma Road.
A Spokesperson for Montrosa said: “This year Allyson had the idea of contacting some of the Premier League football clubs; amazingly Manchester United replied with the offer of a signed football shirt.
The club specified that this must be auctioned so the staff publicized this via Montrosa’s website.”
Montrosa Deputy Managers Allyson Murray and Louise France start preparing for the Strawberry Tea months in advance, contacting local businesses for raffle prizes.
The cooks at Montrosa Nathalie Watson and Bryony Stewart set to preparing a mountain of home baking and this is also sold on the day.
Home Manager, Richard Pratt said “I am incredibly proud of the staff and residents for all the hard work which led to such a successful day. We are very lucky here at Montrosa, to have a warm family environment, supported by the board of Trustees making for a lovely place to be.”