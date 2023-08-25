Marathon du Malton Britain's tastiest 10K - here's how you can take part

Inspired by France’s famous Marathon du Medoc, a trail across the European wine region, this foodie celebration starts and finishes in Malton’s picturesque Market Place and takes people out into the North Yorkshire countryside, showcasing a range of offerings from producers in Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

There are three race options on offer:

- the Malton 10k – for the serious runners, no food and drink stops, just you vs the clock! starting at 10.45am

Competitors in the Marathon du Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Le Classique 10k (the main event – a 10K, with food and drink) starting at 12.30pm

- L’Escargot 10k (same as Le Classique but a 10k just for walkers – dogs on leads also welcome) starting at 12.40pm

Whether you want to walk, jog or feast your way around the course, there’s no expectations – just one rule: have fun.

The Marathon du Malton brings everyone together to enjoy Britain’s Tastiest 10K.

Enjoy plenty of tasty treats at the Marathon du Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy the scenic views of Malton while you feast on local specialties, all washed down with some great locally produced drinks!

What’s more, there’s entertainment from the York Mix Radio roadshow, fancy dress and prizes for the best dressed, plus live music from the New York Brass Band.

So, even if you just want to spectate and do some shopping, this is the ultimate family foodie day out that you don’t want to miss!