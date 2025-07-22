Marie Curie appeal for volunteer collectors at Morrisons in Scarborough and Bridlington

Marie Curie supporters having fun at Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

Marie Curie is calling on the people of Scarborough and Bridlington to Paint it Yellow this summer by volunteering at their local Morrisons

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. By giving up a few hours of your time to collect donations at your local Morrisons store, you can help the charity continue to help families get the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are.

The Morrisons Paint it Yellow fundraiser will help to raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home or via it’s information and support services.

This August, collections will be held at the Morrisons supermarkets in Scarborough and Bridlington from August 14-17 and August 21-24.

A typical two-hour collection shift raises £85. That’s enough to help fund almost four hours of expert nursing care or five calls to the Marie Curie Support Line, so every shift can make a real difference.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Michelle Baggaley, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for the east coast, said: “Getting involved in the Paint it Yellow fundraiser and collecting at your local Morrisons is a brilliant and fun way to give back to our local community here in Scarborough and Bridlington whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need and ensure you have the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this August, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer to collect contact your local Community Fundraiser, Michelle Baggaley on 07753 266 950 or by email [email protected].