Marie Curie appealing for Bridlington-based volunteers ahead of the Great Daffodil Appeal
End of life charity Marie Curie is appealing for volunteers in Bridlington as its Great Daffodil Appeal collections return for the first time in two years.
The charity needs people the in Bridlington and district area to give a couple hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.
Volunteers will be supporting the charity’s annual flagship fundraiser – the Great Daffodil Appeal – which was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic.
This year collections are going ahead in Bridlington and Marie Curie is urging new and existing supporters to come forward.
Kelly Maton, senior community fundraiser for East Yorkshire said: “We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections.
“We can’t do this alone, though. We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can so that we can continue to work across Bridlington and ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families in their final days, weeks, months.
“Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community.
“Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need.”
○ Visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.