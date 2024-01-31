Marie Curie needs people of Scarborough to spring into action and volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie isseeking volunteers to help with its Great Daffodil Appeal

Volunteers can help with collections held in most Morrisons stores, other shops and supermarkets, train stations and various public places.

Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Scarborough said: “Everyone deserves expert end of life care and support.

"The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Scarborough whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.

"If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support in the comfort of home in Scarborough

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat.

It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.