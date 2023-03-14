News you can trust since 1882
Marie Curie raises almost £2500 at Scarborough Morrisons for Great Daffodil Appeal

Fundraisers for Marie Curie have collected £2451.18 at Scarborough Morrisons for the charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:54 GMT

The annual appeal, which encourages people to purchase attractive daffodil lapel badges for a small donation, takes place in March each year and raises millions of pounds for the charity who provide specialist nursing care for the terminally ill.

One of the key services delivered by Marie Curie is the respite they offer families by providing nursing care in the patient’s own home from 10pm-7am.

Community fundraiser Amelia Forrest said: “The amount raised is absolutely fantastic and equates to 122 hours of nursing care which will be used to deliver services to people in North Yorkshire.”

Marie Curie raising money at Morrisons as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal L-R: Joyce Ashton, Morrisons Manager Shane Mullviell, Amelia Forrest and Rosie Pither
The fundraising campaign will continue this Saturday in Scarborough town centre and a further collection day will be held at Proudfoots on Saturday, March 25.

The charity also provides a helpline on 0800 090 2309 for anybody coping with terminal illness or suffering from loss after a bereavement.

For more information visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil.

