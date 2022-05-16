Marie Curie’s big thank you to Bridlington residents after collections raise £1,765

Collections held at Morrisons and a Bridlington Street campaign raised £1,765. Photo submitted

Collections held at Morrisons and a Bridlington Street campaign raised £1,765 with all funds going towards enabling Marie Curie to care for more people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Kelly Maton, Marie Curie community fundraiser in Bridlington said: “We were forced to cancel our public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic so we are even more grateful for the amazing support from shoppers and volunteers in Bridlington this year.

“Their generosity means we raised a fantastic amount for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal. Too many people don’t get the care and support they need at the end of their lives, but together we can change that.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal and to help make a difference to people living with a terminal illness and their families, visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 08003 047025