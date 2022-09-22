Market Weighton Hall to host flower arranging as final event to mark 30th anniversary

The hall on Station Road will host Celebrate In Style With Me, a spectacular flower arranging evening presented by Andrew Grisewood, the local National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies’ flower arranging demonstrator.

The event starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £15 to include a complimentary glass of wine are available from The Paper Shop in Market Weighton, by calling 07947 513861, 01430 872707 or buy them on the door.

Andrew Grisewood.

Raffle tickets will be available for the stunning flower arrangements.

Cllr Stephen King, chairman of the hall's management committee, said the trustees thank all the people who have helped to make the hall the excellent venue it is today and hopes the hall will continue to meet the needs of the community for the next 30 years.