Marketing company Marson & Co announce move to new office space in Scarborough

Pictured outside the new office at Newchase Court, from left to right, are Joe Walker (CPH Estate Agents), Neil Murray, and Chris Marson (Marson & Co).

Marson & Co was founded in 2017 and has become a “beacon of creativity and innovation”, now employing over 12 dedicated professionals.

The company will be in their new office from April 1, and with a track record of working with over 500 businesses across Yorkshire, this move symbolizes a strategic step forward.

Chris Marson, co-owner of Marson & Co, said: "This is a positive move that will see our creative agency continue to grow and flourish in a modern open plan office space.

"The town centre has been a great home, but our expansion has met with operational challenges and limitations, including parking and a rise in anti-social behaviour.

"We want to be the best in the business, and this move will propel us towards that goal."

Neil Murray, co-owner, highlighted the practical benefits: "As a creative force, we not only seek inspiration but also efficiency. The £500+ monthly saving on car parking and access to superior internet speeds in Eastfield will fuel our creativity and productivity."

Head of Design, Charlotte Middleton, is enthusiastic about the inspiration the new location's environment will offer, "The nearby Burton Riggs Nature Reserve promises to be a haven for creative thought and relaxation."

Marson & Co extends heartfelt thanks to Joe Walker of CPH Estate Agents and Doug Durrant of Crown Properties Group for their pivotal roles in the relocation.

Joe Walker commented, "It’s great to see another local business thrive. We're delighted to have supported Marson & Co's journey."