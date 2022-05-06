Martonian Inn’s quiz events raise much-needed funds for Flamborough RNLI crew

Flamborough Lifeboat operations manager David Freeman (right) receives the cheque from The Martonian's assistant manager Ross Nixon. Photo submitted

The Flamborough RNLI crew was given a welcome boost from a local pub during a recent cheque presentation.

The Martonian Inn, on Jewison Lane, raised £200 for the life-saving team through quizzes and raffles.

A Flamborough RNLI spokesman said: “Many thanks to Chris Hough, staff, and customers of The Martonian for raising £200 for Flamborough RNLI. The money was raised through quizzes and raffles.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI team has a JustGiving page to bring in much-needed funds. Go to tinyurl.com/2p8em8uw for more details.