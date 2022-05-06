Martonian Inn’s quiz events raise much-needed funds for Flamborough RNLI crew

The Flamborough RNLI crew was given a welcome boost from a local pub during a recent cheque presentation.

By Phil Hutchinson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:25 am
Flamborough Lifeboat operations manager David Freeman (right) receives the cheque from The Martonian's assistant manager Ross Nixon. Photo submitted

The Martonian Inn, on Jewison Lane, raised £200 for the life-saving team through quizzes and raffles.

A Flamborough RNLI spokesman said: “Many thanks to Chris Hough, staff, and customers of The Martonian for raising £200 for Flamborough RNLI. The money was raised through quizzes and raffles.”

The RNLI team has a JustGiving page to bring in much-needed funds. Go to tinyurl.com/2p8em8uw for more details.

David Freeman