Massive cardboard Trojan Horse built at Bridlington Spa is a world record breaker

The biodegradable Trojan horse, created by Animated Objects and supported by the Yorkshire Coast BID, has been crowned the world’s largest cardboard sculpture.

The huge undertaking was part of the “The Odyssey – An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast” project.

The giant biodegradable sculpture, standing more than seven metres tall, illustrated the most famous element of Homer’s tales of Troy, a story that has inspired generations. The horse stood at 7.85m tall, 7.02m wide and 16.85m long.

Leo Threadgold from Animated Objects works on the giant Trojan Horse at the Spa. The sculpture stood at 7.85m tall, 7.02m wide and 16.85m long when completed. Photo: Phil Hutchinson

It took almost a week to construct, with every section being observed by independent witnesses and measurement experts to ensure it complied with the strict guidelines from Guinness World Records. Its team has now verified the evidence and confirmed that this is a new world record.

Lee Threadgold from Animated Objects said: “We’re thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Records title for the largest cardboard sculpture as part of The Odyssey.

“It’s taken a huge amount of planning and we’d like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work in helping to bring this epic sculpture to life.

“We hope it will inspire young people from across Yorkshire Coast region and beyond to explore how engineering, maths, design, and large-scale art can be combined to create wonders of their own.

“It is a huge honour and a real testament to the power of teamwork and community. As one of my favourite movie characters once said, ‘If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything!’ I hope The Trojan Horse inspires people to think exactly that.”

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive ay Yorkshire Coast BID, added: “We are delighted to be involved in yet another amazing project with Animated Objects. We have achieved something that has never been seen before on the Yorkshire Coast.

“All whilst bringing together local residents, visitors, communities and businesses to pay tribute to such an incredible historical story and inspiring the Yorkshire Coast community.”

Go to www.animatedobjects.org to find our more about the Odyssey project.

