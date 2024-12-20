'May reconciliation become more of a reality in all our lives' - Whitby Rector's New Year message

At the end of last month, the House of Commons debated the proposals for permitting assisted dying for seriously ill people.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are strong views on both sides of the argument and it is a highly emotive issue.

Commentators have remarked on the courteous, thoughtful tone and nature of the debate with a great deal of respect being shown by many for people with opposing views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not always the case in our parliamentary discourse and many found it refreshing whatever their reaction to the result.

Rev Michael Gobbett at St Mary's Church in Whitby.

This year has been very difficult for many around our world; terrible wars in the Middle East, Ukraine, Northern Africa and other places, financial issues for many in our own land, difficulties for governments around the world to tackle.

Can we hope that one of the things we see in 2025 is a greater willingness for politicians and other leaders to debate in a mature and informed way?

To listen genuinely to each other, learn from experience and find new ways forward to bring peace and enhance the common good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We may feel that as ordinary citizens we can do little to influence what happens on a national and international level but we can make a difference in our own neighbourhood.

Listening to others, learning from them, not simply imposing our own views.

Responding to need as we are able, seeking to be the person who seeks to bring about reconciliation in our families, among our neighbours and those we work with.

In all this reflecting the life of God who chose to become a human being in a world of violence and political turmoil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the life of Jesus and his death and resurrection he has brought the hope of healing and reconciliation between peoples as well as with God.

May that reconciliation become more of reality in all our lives and may God bless you, your families and homes in the coming year.