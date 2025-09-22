Mayor ‘exploring options’ to support Scarborough’s Brunswick redevelopment and tourism

Brunswick Cinema visual at dusk.

Scarborough has ‘great potential’ for more investment and tourism, the county’s mayor has said.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​“Scarborough’s town centre has great potential, particularly in improving the experience for visitors and creating more jobs for local residents,” according to David Skaith, the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

​Speaking at a council meeting held in the town on Friday, September 19, Mr Skaith said the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority was “exploring options” to support the redevelopment of the Brunswick Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​This month, the shopping centre closed to the public as a major redevelopment got under way to turn it into an Odeon cinema and a ‘vibrant new town centre destination’ called SQ1.

Mayor David Skaith, Richmond''s Old Station. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

​Mr Skaith said: “Our officers are working to assess the best options around how we can support the projects.

"In terms of commercial development viability, it’s difficult, it’s not impossible, but we’re absolutely determined that making Scarborough more attractive to investors, improving connectivity, will certainly support that.”

​At the meeting, councillors quizzed the mayor about his plans for a half-hourly train between York and Scarborough and the timeline for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​He said that the “main challenge around it” was a lack of drivers “which we’re on the verge of sorting out”.

Brunswick Centre, Scarborough. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen

​Mr Skaith declined to give a specific date for when the service, operated by TransPennine Express, would be doubled, but added: “I’m very, very optimistic that it will happen.”

​Commenting on wider investment, he noted that Schneider Electric’s new £42m factory in Scarborough could be used “almost as a flagship in a way to reach out throughout the area and to really make more of that investment”.

​He said: “Tourism’s kind of another rough question around.

"We’ve got both teams working in North Yorkshire dealing with tourism, and we’re keen on not just duplicating what’s gone on, but how we can really add that extra value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“We’re working with the Visit North Yorkshire team, we have great ambitions about how we can really increase the opportunities around tourism[…] and that’s really brilliant, how we can set a plan for a new investment opportunity around tourism, because it’s such a major part of our economy.”

​