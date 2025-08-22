Mayor of York and North Yorkshire thanks firefighters for 'incredible work'

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith, alongside Deputy Mayor Jo Coles, has written to firefighters thanking them for their efforts to tackle a large fire at Langdale Moor, close to RAF Fylingdales.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which broke out on Monday, August 11th, has seen firefighters attend from across the country, with crews working long hours in challenging conditions.

The open letter (reproduced in full below) thanks all of those involved for their efforts to tackle the blaze and praised them for their dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and everyone that has helped tackle the fire on Langdale Moor,

We want to say a huge thank you to every single one of you for the incredible work you have done, and continue to do, to tackle the fire on Langdale Moor.

Your hard work in keeping the fire contained and stopping it from spreading further has made a huge difference to our communities.

The care you’ve taken not just for residents, but for wildlife and the moorland itself, has been noticed and valued by us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time when many people were worried, you were there to protect what matters most.

We also want to recognise the way you’ve kept everyone updated.

The clear and timely information you’ve shared has helped communities feel safer, make the right decisions, and stay reassured in difficult circumstances.

That communication has been every bit as important as the work on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just those fighting the fire in person we want to thank.

Firefighters across York and North Yorkshire have stepped up to ensure the Service could continue responding to other emergencies across the region.

And behind every crew on the moor there are control room staff, coordinators, and support teams working flat out to keep everything running smoothly.

Your role is just as vital, and your efforts deserve the same appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know how demanding this job is, and how much it asks of you.

Incidents like this show again the incredible commitment, professionalism, and resilience of our fire and rescue service.

What you’ve done over these past days has been outstanding, and we want you to know it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

We also want to thank your colleagues in other fire and rescue services including Humberside, West Yorkshire, and Cleveland, who have supported efforts to tackle this fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers across our region who have released their staff to undertake on-call and volunteer firefighter duties, and the farmers and land managers who have stepped up and offered support, we’re incredibly grateful for your help and support.

On behalf of people right across York and North Yorkshire, thank you.

We are all proud of you, and very grateful for all you’ve done to protect our communities, our countryside, and our wildlife.

With our very best wishes and thanks, David Skaith

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

Jo Coles

Deputy Mayor of York and North Yorkshire for Policing, Fire and Crime