Mayor’s pride following the Falklands War 40th Anniversary parade in Bridlington’s Old Town

The 40th Anniverary Falklands parade was well attended by veterans and local residents. Image courtesy of TCF Photography.

The parade in Bridlington’s Old Town and commemoration service, conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard at Bridlington Priory, took place on Saturday (April 2) – the day Argentina invaded the Falklands.

Mr Dealtry said: “There are so many people to thank for the smooth running and success of the parade, the list is endless.

“The event was absolutely fantastic, it was a phenomenal parade and a very emotional service.

Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry (left) during the parade on Saturday. Image courtesy of TCF Photography

“We had a great turn out of Falklands War veterans, who were part of the campaign and served in the conflict.

“It was a great turn out by all concerned. The pipe band led us down to Bridlington Priory and Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band played at the service.

“It was a really good experience. We had three speakers who read out poems.

“There are so many people I would like to thank for making this happen. Rev Matthew Pollard delivered a great sermon.

Cadets show their support during the 40th Anniversary Falklands parade. Image courtesy of TCF Photography.

“We had standards from the Royal British Legion, the Royal Navy Association and the Falkland Islands flag standard.

“It was immense. If that is my last event as mayor, which it probably will be, I’m going out on a high.

“The people of Brid came out and supported the event as they always do, proving Bridlington does ‘remember’.

“I have never been as proud to lay a wreath as I was when laying the one in the Priory

The parade makes its way through Bridlington's Old Town. Image courtesy of TCF Photography.

“Everyone at Bridlington town council have been fantastic during the organisation of the event including the clerk Paula King, and I would like to give a special mention to Brian Lampard who was the parade marshal.

“The security was brilliant and the police officers were superb. It was a very positive day, a big thank you to everyone who helped in any way.

“If I had to rate the parade and service out of 10, it was a definite 10.”

Bridlington has a unique link to the war through a local radio ham operator who was in contact with Reg Silvey at Port Stanley in the Falklands.

Cadets line up with their standard. Image courtesy of TCF Photography.

Bob North relayed messages from Mr Silvey about damage caused by RAF bombing raids on Stanley airport and map coordinates of Argentine weaponry to the Ministry of Defence.