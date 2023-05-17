The frozen potato company is partnering with social enterprise ‘Community Shop’ to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield which is set to open this summer.

Community Shop is an award winning social enterprise, which redistributes surplus food and household products through its network of 11 Community Shops across the country, selling products to local members at deeply discounted prices.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President GB&I at McCain, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Community Shop to bring a new store to Eastfield – a place where McCain GB has called home for over 50 years. Given the impact of their current stores, we know that Community Shop Eastfield will provide an invaluable service to the local community and we look forward to supporting it for years to come.”

An example of what the communtiy shop in Eastfield will look like.

The new Eastfield store will be the first to open in North Yorkshire and will support around 750 people in the local community.

The store will sell high-quality products which are perfectly good to eat or use that have been donated by major retailers, brands and manufacturers.

These products have been deemed ‘surplus’ and may have otherwise gone to waste.

Revenue raised in the store will be re-invested back into the local area through the store’s Community Hub, which will offer personal development programmes tailored to the needs of each member. These programmes range from cookery clubs and home budgeting, to interview skills and business courses.

The store will also house a community kitchen, offering low-cost and wholesome hot meals, with children eating free every day. Community Shop Eastfield will operate on a free membership basis and be open to anyone who lives locally, receives welfare support and is motivated to make a positive change to their lives.

Gary Stott, Executive Chairman at Community Shop, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with McCain to open a new Community Shop in Eastfield.

