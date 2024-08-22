McCain walking in Scarborough’s first pride parade in 2023 - Image: Richard Ponter

After a stellar first year in 2023, Scarborough Pride returns, with the support of McCain as Main Sponsor.

This year’s celebrations will commence with a parade through town to the Spa complex, which will feature an array of music, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

In addition to its role as Main Sponsor, McCain has supported Scarborough Pride in a range of other ways including extra fundraising activities at internal events, on-going administrative support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has also organised for McCain employees to have a volunteering day to help support Scarborough Pride.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President of McCain GB & I said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Scarborough Pride for the second year running, and proud to show our ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“As a family run business, we believe it is vital to create an inclusive environment for our colleagues and our communities.

“I’m really looking forward to the event and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCain’s supported Scarborough Pride last year by sponsoring the event’s Main Stage hosted by the fabulous Krystal Temple and the parade, where they walked in pride of place.

George Wakely, Chair of the board of trustees for Scarborough Pride said “We’re delighted to return for a second year and are beyond thrilled to have McCain supporting us again and this year as Main Sponsor.

“The team at McCain have been beyond amazing, helping to support us and giving back to the community. We really couldn’t ask for better partners to be working with.”

Scarborough Pride will take place on Saturday September 21 and will be headlined by Drag Race star Tia Kofi