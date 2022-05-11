Scarborough’s McCain’s headquarters have been visited by the founding family.

The family and the Board of Directors of McCain Foods visited on Thursday April 28 to pay tribute to the community that has played a pivotal role in McCain’s global success since 1969.

Those who visited the Scarborough building included family members Scott McCain, Allison McCain and their partners, alongside McCain’s Global President & CEO, Max Koeune.

They travelled from Canada to visit Scarborough and meet with McCain GB’s colleagues and the local community.

The Board arrived in Yorkshire to hear about McCain’s progress and celebrate the hard work of our growers, suppliers and employees.

During the visit, they celebrated McCain’s impact on the local community with key leaders including McCain’s Regional President for GB & Ireland, Howard Snape, as well as Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby and the Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent, as well as other members from the local community.

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “I was delighted to have joined McCain and met with the founding family to celebrate the success of their long-term partnership with Scarborough. The McCain family and their business have played a critical role in supporting our community for over 50 years through their operations and working with many local growers and suppliers”.

Alongside meeting key figureheads from McCain and the local community, several members visited The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough where they understood more about the invaluable work the charity does in Scarborough alongside providing a donation to the organisation.

Howard Snape, Regional President of McCain GB & Ireland, said: “Throughout the visit, my overwhelming feeling was pride. Pride in our team, our achievements, our recent investments and our collective future ambitions. It was a pleasure to show the McCain Board the best of McCain GB and demonstrate just how important Scarborough remains to the ongoing success of the business.”

As part of the trip, Scott McCain officially opened the company’s new offices, the ‘McCain Employee & Customer Experience Centre’, which was developed following significant investment in the Scarborough site, including its production facility.

The new experience centre includes leading design and workplace features, such as a new state of the art kitchen which will assist the teams with product innovation and be used to showcase McCain and its products.