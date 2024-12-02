McFly and The Human League to headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer

British synth-pop pioneers The Human League and chart-topping rockers McFly are the latest acts announced to headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Human League will headline on Saturday June 28 and will be joined on the night by Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey and Blancmange, while McFly headline on Saturday July 12.

Tickets from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s.

McFly.

Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide.

With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League has sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

The group has inspired new generations of artists, written some of the all-time classic pop songs, had Number 1 singles and albums across the world and yet, as they look to their fifth decade, they remain fiercely independent and true to their roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

The Human League.

Meanwhile McFly fans should prepare for an explosive live show when Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd arrive in Scarborough.

With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century and remain the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to the top of the charts.

Their most recent album Power to Play was released last June and was followed by sell-out dates across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next summer’s Scarborough date will see the band perform an array of classics from their back catalogue, including fan-favourites All About You, Star Girl, Obviously and Five Colours In Her Hair.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, from promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “What a way to start the week with two exciting announcements.

"Both The Human League and McFly will bring brilliant live shows to Scarborough and we can’t wait to see them here next summer.

“The Human League are true legends of the synth-pop era.

"Their unforgettable sound has stood the test of time and made a massive impact on pop culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with McFly we have an absolutely brilliant band who entertain from the second they walk on stage to the last note.

"This will be a night filled with energy from the get-go and I look forward to seeing and hearing the voices of Scarborough singing along to their anthemic tracks.”

The Human League and McFly join reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, chart-topper Rag’n’Bone Man, indie icons Blossoms and Shed Seven, and rock favourites Texas and The Script as the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to buy tickets.