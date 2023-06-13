News you can trust since 1882
McFly to bring 'Power To Play' album tour to Bridlington - here's what you need to know

McFly have announced that they are bringing their Power to Play album tour to Bridlington Spa.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

The band will play at Bridlington Spa on Friday November 10.Speaking about the track and new record, McFly add: “Once we had landed on the fact that we were going to do 80s rock, there was just something in it that had such a McFlyness within it.

"High concept, guitars front and centre, colourful. It's all the things we have always loved about music and what we do with this band. It's a party rock song at its core, but its seed was that if there was a god of rock and roll, we would undoubtedly be worshipping him. A lot of that came from going to shows ourselves.

"We all went to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer last year and seeing so many people had come to the same place to enjoy rock music was incredible. Rock music celebrates life and having fun, and it feels like we all got deprived of that for such a long time."

McFly are bringing their brand new album tour to Bridlington Spa.
Undoubtedly one of the UK’s most successful bands, McFly have scored seven #1 singles, released six albums, two of which were chart-toppers and have played thousands of sold-out shows.

They have sold over 10 million records worldwide, won numerous awards including a BRIT for Best Pop Act, have over 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners and have picked up over 91 million views on their YouTube channel.

Tickets go on general sale on Fri 16 June. Bridlington Spa Membership holders can book tickets from Thu 15 June.

Tickets can be purchased from bridspa.com, by phoning the box office on 01262 678258 and from the Tickettek website.

