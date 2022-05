The pub, which is owned by J&S Pub Company, is situated on St. Thomas Street in the former Mist bar site.

The pub opened to the public on Friday May 20 after a busy VIP opening the night before.

Sharon and Stephen Kelly, the two managers of the pub, moved to Scarborough from Ireland seven years ago.

Sharon said: "We're very excited. We've always wanted to run an Irish bar, and there's a difference with this one as everything is Irish."

1. James and Stacey Durham (left) are the new owners of McGinty's, and the duo behind J&S Pub Company, and Sharon and Stephen Kelly (right) are the new managers. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. A mural of Stacey Durham's son, Connor McGinty, has been painted on the side of the pub by local artist Rew Nurse. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. O'Donnell's Moonshine shots are just some of the Irish drinks on offer. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. A range of premium lagers is on offer. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales