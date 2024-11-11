Families will be able to meet Santa on a rail trip through the North York Moors this Christmas.

Passengers on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be greeted by a cast of cheerful railway Christmas characters on a number of festive services

These services will run on November 30, December 1, December 7 and 8, December 14 and 15, and December 20 to 24.

Laura Strangeway, chief executive at the NYMR, said: “This year, we’ve reinvented our Santa Specials to offer families a truly unforgettable Christmas experience.

"Our goal was to bring the magic of the season to life – not only through the beauty of our surroundings but by creating an immersive, storybook adventure that guests can actively participate in.

"It’s a classic Yorkshire Christmas, with something special for every member of the family to enjoy.”

Visitors will begin their Christmas adventure at Pickering Station, transformed by thousands of twinkling lights, real Christmas trees and joyful festive music.

Children can explore the festive signal box, while families can capture the moment with a Christmas selfie.

For a cosy treat, visitors can stop by the Christmas tearoom to enjoy indulgent hot chocolate and mince pies and browse through the Christmas Emporium, filled with holiday stalls offering unique, exclusive gifts and seasonal treats.

A highlight of the Santa Specials is the chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

Each child will receive a limited-edition toy to remember their magical Christmas trip, a special Edmondson Railway ticket, a nod to the traditional fare system from the 1840s, as a keepsake of their journey.

The NYMR said tickets for the Santa Specials are selling out fast.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.nymr.co.uk/santa.

The non-for-profit organisation has its origins in June 1967 when a small group of local people formed the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Preservation Society.

The society’s website says its members were convinced that operating the line between Grosmont and Pickering could be viable if sufficient voluntary help was forthcoming.

It said: “From one person in 1972 the numbers have grown with over 550 volunteers.

“Every visitor who travels on the railway helps preserve one of the world's greatest railway experiences. The railway operates with the support and commitment of over 550 volunteers.”