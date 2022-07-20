Megaslam wrestlers returning to Bridlington Spa with five action-packed Summer Showdown events

Megaslam champion Massimo will star at the Bridlington Spa shows. Photo courtesy of Brightflame Media

Five huge family entertainment shows will take place at Bridlington Spa this July and August, with events on July 25, August 1, 8, 15 and 29.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues Nationwide are coming to the Bridlington Spa with a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.

Stars set to appear include the new Megaslam Champion, Massimo who stands at 6ft 5ins and is from the Isle of Ischia in Italy, popular youngster Derek, the loathsome Stixx, Martin Kirby, high flyer Robbie X and many more. The show’s promoters said the events will be a huge hit with audiences and families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches.

A Megaslam spokesperson said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Bridlington. Bridlington Spa is our home away from home in many ways.

“Over 70% of the crowd are regulars and it’s a great feeling, knowing they have attended since day one and keep up with all the action. We have some pretty special events planned on Monday’s this summer, featuring some of your favourite Megaslam stars and a bunch of new ones.

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!”