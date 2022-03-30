Megaslam Wrestling returns to Bridlington Spa next month – discover the full details here

Top Megaslam stars will be present, including Italian Heavyweight Massimo, Martin Kirby, ‘The Heavyweight House of Pain’ Stixx, ‘All Action’ Colt Miles and more.

Here’s welcome news for grapple fans – Megaslam Wrestling is returning to Bridlington with a new live tour on Tuesday, April 19.

An array of talented performers who have starred in venues nationwide will be at Bridlington Spa as part of a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.

A Megaslam Wrestling spokesman said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Bridlington. It is a town that has a rich history of Megaslam Wrestling and one we hold close to our hearts.

“It was the first ‘big’ venue we presented shows at in 2010 and we are delighted to be bringing the show back to the Spa as part of our 2022 Live Tour.

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other, we guarantee that you will want to come back!”