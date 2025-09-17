Memento of 'miracle that stunned the racing world' to go under hammer in Scarborough

Lois Morgan with the gold aquarium lighter.

A unique memento of an event that astonished the racing world seventy years ago is to go under the hammer in the Autumn Country House Auction in Scarborough on Saturday, September 20.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1955 Royal Ascot Meeting saw the prestigious Royal Hunt Cup won by the 50-1 outsider Nicholas Nickleby, a horse that had been heading for the the knackers yard after what seemed a catastrophic injury - until a brilliant young Malton vet intervened.

Consulted for a second opinion, Colin Hetherton disagreed with other advice that had been given and said he believed the horse could be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given the go-ahead to treat the injured animal, carrying out out a successful operation and then bringing it back to race-winning health.

Close-up showing the panels of Nicholas Nickleby in action in the race.

Nickleby’s victory in the Royal Hunt Cup, one of the most spectacular races of the meeting, stunned a crowd that included the Queen.

Six months later, on Christmas Eve 1955, a crate arrived at Colin Hetherton’s home, a further token of gratitude from Jack Gerber, Nickleby’s South African owner.

It contained not only champagne and other goodies but also an extraordinary gold table lighter, decorated with panels depicting the Ascot triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bespoke gold-plated Dunhill Aquarium table lighter - one of the most exclusive lighters made anywhere in the world - that racehorse Gerber had commissioned from the team at Dunhill.

It is this Nicholas Nickleby lighter that is to go under the hammer in Saturday’s Country House Sale at the Vine Street Saleroom, a unique sporting memento that has been entered in the auction by members of the Hetherton family, in whose possession it has remained since that Christmas Eve 69 years ago.

Dannielle Blackledge, a specialist valuer with David Duggleby, said: “It’s a wonderful thing, very special - and with an astonishing piece of sporting history attached to it.

“All aquarium lighters are unique in that the panels were individually hand carved and painted by a very small group of exceptionally skilled craftsmen, so skilled in fact that when the master engraver Ben Shillingford retired Dunhill ceased making the lighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They just could not find anyone able to match the artistry and complexity of his work.

“No two were ever the same.

"However this sporting aquarium lighter, a one-off commissioned by the wealthy racehorse owner Jack Gerber, is exceptional even by the usual standard.”

“The lucite panelled body is engraved and hand painted with scenes depicting Nicholas Nickleby winning the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in June 1955 and, on the reverse, with a portrait of jockey Willie Snaith on the horse.”

Dannielle added: “Aquarium lighters are seriously collectable and command pretty breathtaking amounts of money when they do come up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Examples decorated with fish – the most common form of decoration which resulted in them getting called aquarium lighters - can make £7,000 or more at auction.

"However, aviary, hunting and horse racing subjects are much rarer and command even higher values.

“The estimate on the Nicholas Nickleby lighter is £12,500 to £15,000 and bidding topped £9,000 a week ahead of the auction.”

Full catalogue on the firm’s website (davidduggleby.com).

Viewing takes place at the Vine Street Salerooms in Scarborough throughout the week including on Saturday morning (Sep 20) from 9am until the start of the auction at 11am.