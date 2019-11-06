Memorial bench to be installed in Scarborough's Dean Road cemetery in memory of late veterans

Dean Road cemetery.

On Saturday November 9, the town's branch of the Yorkshire Regiment Association will be holding a service in honour of those buried in the cemetery who fought in various conflicts.

A memorial bench in their name will also be installed as a 'thank you' for their efforts.

Chairman Peter Bleach said: "There's a huge amount of people buried in the cemetery that took part in all sorts of conflicts going back to the Victorian age. This is just a little gesture to commemorate members of all arms and regiments who fought for our country."

The service will take place outside Dean Road chapel at 11am and will also be attended by Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Lynskey.