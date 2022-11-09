Memorial bench installed to commemorate the end of an era for Filey Convent Old Girls Association

Filey Convent Old Girls’ Association Committee members meet to try out their seat in the old Convent grounds.

The school was founded in 1904 by a group of nuns from the Order of Our Lady of Evron in France.

The rising tide of secularism in the French Republic had made teaching by religious orders very difficult and the Order looked to England to allow their educational work to continue.

The school remained open until 1969 when it was closed and the building went on to become the Evron Centre, named after the nuns who founded the school.

The "FCOGA" Reunion has been held every year since 1949, and has continued to be supported by former teachers, nuns and 'Old Girls' from all over the UK and abroad.

However, following the two year gap caused by Covid, it was realised that many members were too elderly or infirm to come to the Reunions, and sadly some had passed away.

Members of the committee had also reached their 70s (and 80s!) and so the difficult decision was made to disband FCOGA.

A beautiful seat, bought by the Old Girls' Association and incorporating the school badge has been installed in the grounds of the former Convent.

It is a fitting tribute to the school together with its staff and pupils - and to the fellowship they shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad