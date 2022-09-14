Memorial service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to take place at St Mary’s Church
A service of reflection and memorial for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Thursday September 15 at St Mary's Church on Castle Road at 7pm.
By Louise Perrin
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:14 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:15 am
A post on the church’s Facebook page read: “Please join us to give thanks and offer our memories and gratitude to God for the life of our Queen in song, reflection, prayers and silence.”
A book of condolence has been opened at the church and parishioners are invited to visit and spend time in quiet thankfulness for The Queen.