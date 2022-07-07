Memories of Spotlight Theatre wanted to create story about the popular Bridlington venue

Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre is appealing for people’s memories of the venue from the year 2000 to the present day.

Julie McPheat, a member of the West Street venue, is currently putting a story together about the history of Bridlington Amateur Operatic Society – the owners of Spotlight Theatre.

She is looking for unusual and funny stories about events at the theatre.

A spokesman said: “From 1907 to 1999 the society rehearsed in church halls.

“Then the committee had the vision to purchase an old print works on West Street and the rest is history.”

Julie said: “I have had the pleasure of hearing fond memories of Spotlight mishaps and adventures, prop and wardrobe failures, lines lost then surprisingly found, even the roof falling at one point. An idea came to mind that, with enough information, I could collate these memories, however funny, good, bad or ugly and piece together a Spotlight Story, spanning from the year 2000, when the building was purchased, to present.

“There must be hundreds of memories worth noting.”