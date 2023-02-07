Chelsea Blue’s father Stephen Blackford, reached out to Seed, the hull based eating disorder charity, after struggling to get help from CAMHS.

Stephen Blackford said: “A phone call one night will always stick with me. I called Seed and was talking to Marg Oaten about Chelsea.

"Gemma Oaten was there and came on the phone and said to get her out of the hospital and let us work with her if you can.”

Father Stephen Blackford with his daughter Chelsea Blue Mooney

Chelsea Blue was sectioned and spent just over two years in different inpatient facilities as her eating disorder worsened.

On April 10, 2021, Mr Blackford received a devastating call - Chelsea had committed an act of self harm and was in a critical state.

On April 12, 2021 she was certified dead after failing a seven stage stem cell test.

She was just 17 years old.

Chelsea Blue Mooney

Mr Blackford said: “In all the time Chelsea was away in inpatient hospitals, Seed constantly emailed information and kept in touch.

“Since Chelsea passed away Gemma has been so supportive to me as a bereaved parent, sending messages and calling and making sure I’m ok after the loss of Chelsea.

“Gemma said there are going to be two therapy rooms in the new Resource Centre and they would like to name one of the rooms the Chelsea Blue Room, to help keep Chelsea’s legacy alive.

“I was absolutely blown away with that!

"Having Chelsea Blue’s memory live on helping others like she always did while she was here with us.

"We are honoured to have Chelsea Blue’s room next door to the beautiful Nikki Graham’s therapy room. Two beautiful girls helping others with their legacies living on.

“It’s something I can never repay to Gemma and her family.”

The new resource room at Seed, based in Hull, will be a lifeline for families in and around East Yorkshire.

In order to help those suffering with an eating disorder, early intervention is key.

