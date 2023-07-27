Mental health staff raise more than £5,000 for Alzheimer’s Society in 26-mile walk starting and ending at Whitby Abbey

The team of 12 clinicians who work for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) in mental health services for older people across North Yorkshire walked a circular route, taking in some of North Yorkshire’s finest scenery including Ravenscar, Boggle Hole, Robin Hood’s Bay and part of the Cleveland Way along the Yorkshire Coast.

The team, known as The Cross Lane Crew, all work closely with people affected by Alzheimer’s and their families and are passionate about their work and dedicated to those they care for and support.

Commenting on the challenge, Gillian Lovell, Community modern matron for mental health services for older people, said: “Sadly, one in 14 people can be affected by Alzheimer’s and we see daily, the devastating impact the illness can have.

|Staff from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust celebrating at the end of the 26-mile hike, at Whitby Abbey.

"Sadly, some of us have and are experiencing it first-hand too with our own family members too.

“Because it plays such a big part in our lives, we wanted to be able to raise awareness and funds for people living with Alzheimer’s and support vital research to help develop treatments for people.”

Other team members added: “The hike not only challenged us and supported our own physical wellbeing, but also gave us the opportunity to spend some quality time together in the great outdoors, whilst also raising money for a fantastic cause. It was genuinely good for our soul.”

