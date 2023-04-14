Mermaids return to swim with sharks at magical Scarborough SEA LIFE event - here’s how to get tickets

The first events of the year take place today, Friday April 14 and tomorrow, Saturday April 15, between 5pm and 7pm.

Following the successful performances at SEA LIFE Scarborough last year, the magical mermaids will be re-joining the blacktip sharks in the attraction’s ocean tunnel for a truly mer-mazing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Turner, General Manager of SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “We are so excited to welcome the mermaids back to Scarborough for this After-hours event.

Mermaids return to Scarborough to swim with sharks for a magical event!

“The mermaid performances last year were so popular and we’re ecstatic to bring them back for 2023! The sea is full of magical mysteries and we’re looking forward to sharing this with all our wonderful guests.”

Whilst most people may think merpeople are the stuff of legend, with the help of Performance Mermaids, SEA LIFE Scarborough will show little ones that this is not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking the sea-crets of the deep ocean and sharing with the audience, the mermaids will put on a stunning show of underwater magic for all the family to enjoy.

The ”After Hours with the Mermaids” events are also taking place on other dates this year, including Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, Friday August 25 and Saturday August 26, and Friday October 27 and Saturday October 28.

Explore the full attraction in these limited, intimate evening sessions with tickets priced at £25 for adults, £22.50 for children and £5 for passholders.

To purchase tickets, head to the SEA LIFE Scarborough’s website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad