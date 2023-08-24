Mermaids return to swim with sharks at magical Scarborough SEA LIFE event - here’s how to get tickets

Following successful performances at SEA LIFE Scarborough this year, the magical mermaids will be re-joining the blacktip sharks in the attraction’s ocean tunnel this Friday and Saturday for a truly mer-mazing time! (Pic: Michaela Simpson)

This weekends events will take place on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, august 26 between 5pm and 7pm, at the SEA LIFE centre on Scalby Mills Road.

Following the successful performances at SEA LIFE Scarborough last year, the magical mermaids will be re-joining the blacktip sharks in the attraction’s ocean tunnel for a truly mer-mazing time.

Andy Turner, General Manager of SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “The mermaids have been a hit with our visitors this year and we can’t wait for their return this weekend.

"Our guests will also have the opportunity to explore the full attraction during their visit – there is amazing underwater adventure to be discovered, with more than 2,500 creatures from Penguins and Otters, to Sharks and our cheeky resident seals Ed, Pendle, Mando and Boo!”

Whilst most people may think merpeople are the stuff of legend, with the help of Performance Mermaids, SEA LIFE Scarborough will show little ones that this is not the case!

Taking the sea-crets of the deep ocean and sharing with the audience, the mermaids will put on a stunning show of underwater magic for all the family to enjoy.

Explore the full attraction in these limited, intimate evening sessions with tickets priced at £25 for adults, £22.50 for children and £5 for passholders.